'92 Mustang 408, EFI (QH, A9L2, running tunerpro rt). 90mm accufab/92 pro-m sensor. 6061.com elbow, super victor efi. Pretty typical setup, about 10.5:1. Ed cam 240-250 hyd roller 112 lsa as I recall.



Runs rich on bank 2 (driver side) and lean on bank 1 (pass side). Verified via hego voltage, fouls spark plugs on both banks. My first thought is vacuum leak, so I made a smoke "machine" and smoke tested; only leak I found was out of the accufab throttle shaft. Somewhat larger leak at the throttle arm side, tiny leak at the TPS. That was the only leak I found. Brand new F90, but a number of years old--sat on the shelf forever. Accufab says it's normal and won't cause any problems. Runs like poo of course. Full throttle is "ok" but I'm afraid to push it too much, for one there's no traction up to about 90mph, even in third gear it'll break loose (tires are junk but enough to drive on safely). T56 magnum if it makes any difference. WB02 is in bank 1, constantly shows lean (17-18:1 sometimes), yet still tends to foul spark plugs.



Pulled HEGO harness and ohm'd it. 0.1Ω between all pins so I personally don't suspect anything there. Swapped sides with the sensors alone, no change to speak of. Swapped HEGO harness side to side (put left side on right and vise versa), did not see anything conclusive there either.



I'm lost, y'all got any ideas?