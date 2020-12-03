Right front brake dragging

I have a 2001 manual GT. It has gotten lately to where it seems almost like the parking brake is on. Today I took it for a ride. I stopped and bought gas and it started doing it afterwards. It felt like a rear brake dragging but when I got back home I felt all the wheels and the right front was so hot I could not hardly touch it. I am thinking it needs a caliper. Wondering if anyone has experienced a dragging brake and if replacing the caliper solved the problem?