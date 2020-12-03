Right front brake dragging

B

Black GT

Active Member
Sep 8, 2018
106
8
28
64
Jacksonville, Florida
I have a 2001 manual GT. It has gotten lately to where it seems almost like the parking brake is on. Today I took it for a ride. I stopped and bought gas and it started doing it afterwards. It felt like a rear brake dragging but when I got back home I felt all the wheels and the right front was so hot I could not hardly touch it. I am thinking it needs a caliper. Wondering if anyone has experienced a dragging brake and if replacing the caliper solved the problem?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

screamin gt
Strange brake noise, hot front brakes
Replies
5
Views
533
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
N
Brakes Unusual brake issues
Replies
9
Views
709
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Northwest_stang
N
Red50Fox
88 Mustang GT 5 lug / disc conversion (almost done!) parking brake question
Replies
10
Views
873
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Red50Fox
Red50Fox
AZStargazerGT
Brakes New 2020 Mustang GT - High Pitched Sracping/Grind from Front Passenger Wheel Area
Replies
4
Views
287
2015+ Specific Tech
AZStargazerGT
AZStargazerGT
revhead347
Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build
Replies
2
Views
541
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom