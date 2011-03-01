95steedamustang
I have been on a bunch of different forums over the years and have never done much posting, but my favorite threads have been progress threads. I figured I would try to post up my build thread and start with the car I finished in 2009. I worked on this car on and off for about six years until I finished it in the summer of 2009. I poured my heart and soul into the car doing everything myself. Here are the finished pictures taken summer 2009.
The started out as a wrecked 95 Cobra having been hit in the rear and driver's side.
I smoothed the engine bay and built a 331 stroker motor. I spent numerous hours polishing every single piece on the motor.
I also poured numerous hours into getting the paint nice and slick.
Interior was originally tan but I changed it over to black
Spent just as much time on the undercarriage
Tried to give some detail to the trunk as well
I managed to put 50 miles on the car between summer 09 and October 2009. Then October 6th, 2009 my worst nightmare happened.
So thats where this build thread starts. I will try to update this thread as often as I can. I am already well under way to building another car and will be posting quiet a bit until I get caught up to where I currently am.
Kevin
