Sense Ive been working on my 65 coupe I had to purchase new roof rail weather striping retainers sense mine were damaged in my driveway(sickening to think about). Anyways 65-66 retainers are few and far between, I took and chance and bought some off a 67 coupe, they fit perfect look and look the same, only difference is the 65 has oval sized screw holes and the 67-68 has round screw holes. Hope this helps someone somewhere