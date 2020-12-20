'68 Shelby Ram Air Style Hood for '69 Coupe

Hey guys,I have a 1969 Mustang Coupe, that I am in the process of restoring, and I am looking for a ram air hood that resembles the hood of a 1968 Shelby GT500. I have searched and searched but cannot seem to find anything solid, so I am assuming this will have to be a custom project or I might get lucky and find someone who has already done it...I have found a few hoods that are for 65-66 and 67-68 mustangs, but nothing for 69. Can anyone point me in the right direction to find this sweet ass hood or does anyone know if hoods are interchangeable with the 65-70 models???Any help would be greatly appreciated! I have attached a few images to show what I am talking about. Thank you.