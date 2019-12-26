These parts have less than 5k miles on them. They were in my stock block standard bore 302 with stock TW170's, Comp Cams NX282HR-14 camshaft (1.6RR), and 14lbs of boostIncludes the assembled piston and rod. I tried to take as many pictures as possible so you can see the condition of the parts. The rods are in perfect condition while the pistons have some wear on the skirts but are otherwise in excellent condition.-Ross XL 400 Pistons are Standard Bore and cut for TFS Twisted Wedge heads. They have "72572" stamped on the bottom of them. These were "custom" made by Ross.-Eagle CRS-5090-F Forged Connecting Rods 5.090"-ARP 8740 Rod BoltsAsking $350 obo + shipping.Located in Cornwall, PA.