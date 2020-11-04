Hey guys,



This topic has been covered a lot in many different ways, but I didn’t see a concrete model that matches mine and I would also like feedback from people who know more than me, so I wanted to ask for insight on my “design.” I’m wiring my contour fans to a Derale PWM controller. I mapped everything out in my diagram, and I want to see if anyone sees any fault in the logic. Where I’m mostly concerned is the fan (+) post on bottom right of the controller. With the way I have this set up, my intention is for the fan positive to only be energized when the relays have key-on power. Is there anything I’m missing in this plan? I’ve been reading extensively on how to wire this properly, and I guess I’m just looking for other opinions if this looks feasible and safe. I’ve probably gotten in my own head with the amount I’ve read on this topic, but I’d like to know it’s sound thinking for my own peace of mind. Thanks in advance for your help.



Adam