Saginaw swap - hose suggestions

C

crazyj

New Member
Nov 21, 2003
1
0
0
Visit site
Who’s done a Saginaw swap?

I’ve got my bracket, my pump (conventional ham-can style). Fairly sure I need Speedway Part # 91032918 to correct flow, and Borgeson Part # 899001to adjust pressure.

This being an inverted flare pressure outlet, are there any hoses I can buy that will work on a borgeson/GM inverted flair on one end, and the mustang rack fitting on the other?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Engine 2000 3.8 Engine Swap to 94 SC! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
W Question about '86 master cylinder and booster swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
Cupid Which Saginaw pump? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
shoguun whats the difference betweem gm and ford saginaw box Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
B saginaw steering rebuild Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
Engine 2000 3.8 Engine Swap to 94 SC!
Question about '86 master cylinder and booster swap
Which Saginaw pump?
whats the difference betweem gm and ford saginaw box
saginaw steering rebuild
Top Bottom