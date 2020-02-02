Saginaw swap - hose suggestions

Who’s done a Saginaw swap?



I’ve got my bracket, my pump (conventional ham-can style). Fairly sure I need Speedway Part # 91032918 to correct flow, and Borgeson Part # 899001to adjust pressure.



This being an inverted flare pressure outlet, are there any hoses I can buy that will work on a borgeson/GM inverted flair on one end, and the mustang rack fitting on the other?