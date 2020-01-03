Same fenders on a 2005 gt and Base V6? (not GT500, Bullitt or CS etc)

John Ainsley
Nov 22, 2019
9
3
13
63
I'm looking to put GT Grill w/bumper cover on my V6 .I know the inner wheel well plastic needs to change. Any other parts needed?
