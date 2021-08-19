Save on Brake Kits at RockAuto

RockAuto
From August 19th through the end of August, 2021, Power Stop is offering RockAuto customers a 10% instant manufacturer rebate on their Stock Replacement Rotor & Brake Pad Kits. Each kit includes OE style rotors that are 100% mill-balanced and precision-made to fit your specific vehicle. The pads are matched to the rotors; made using a noise and dust-free ceramic formula that helps keep your wheels clean. Premium stainless steel hardware and high temperature brake lubricant are included with each kit to ensure you have what you need to get the job done right.
To see the Power Stop Rotor & Brake Pad Kits we have for your vehicle, go to the RockAuto catalog and click on the "Brake & Wheel Hub" category and look for the parts with a. Simply put a featured Power Stop kit in your cart to instantly save 10% off RockAuto's already reliably low prices.
