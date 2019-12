Josh, I was curious since i haven't had to mess with MS and Injectors in a while so i found a spreadsheet that will calculate the ford data to MS data accurately. (super valuable to a computer/tuner geek like me) This is not my work but one of the guys from the MS forums. The only discrepancy I noted was the batt voltage offset usually crosses over 100% at 13.2v but he is using 14.0v which isn't a big deal. I did the calcs for you @ 50psi base fuel pressure, but feel free to download and play with it. I would plug these in before tuning, better to build your foundation on since we have them.Dead Time 0.869732414Dead Time Voltage Curve8 221.85%11 142.57%12 126.97%13 112.73%14 100.00%15 90.01%