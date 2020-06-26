Engine Should Auto Trans Be in Drive When Setting Base Idle

I've always set the base idle on my 5.0L/AOD combo with the trans in park.

I'm in the process of doing a tune-up and a friend stated I needed to set base idle with the trans in drive. He said it provides a more accurate idle speed.

How do you guys, with an auto trans, set your base idle speed?

Any feedback is appreciated.

Here is my take and keep in mind I am not a technician, I'm not even a very good shade tree mechanic.
Base idle is set in park, ac off. The air idle control valve, along with imput from other sensors will control the idle up thing through the computer when the vehicle is put in gear and/or ac engage,
He is confusing setting base idle on a carb'd vehicle where the idle is set manually and not computer controlled.
 
