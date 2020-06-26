markinms
I've always set the base idle on my 5.0L/AOD combo with the trans in park.
I'm in the process of doing a tune-up and a friend stated I needed to set base idle with the trans in drive. He said it provides a more accurate idle speed.
How do you guys, with an auto trans, set your base idle speed?
Any feedback is appreciated.
Mark
