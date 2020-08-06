sn-95 Alarm issues!!

I just bought a pristine 95 GT convertible from a friend. After a week the alarm started going off randomly even when its not set. The owner who had the car owned it for 12years. He didnt even know it had and alarm. Ive tried all the You tube reset stuff ( put the ignition on for ten minutes, disconnect battery, cycle ignition on off five timed etc, all to no avail. When the alarm id triggered, there is no way to shut it off with the key, I must use the unlock button on the key fob. If the key fob breaks or I loose it Im screwed. Also when the battery is reconnected the alarm always triggers. Ford dealer dosent want to deal with it. Any suggestions? Help!