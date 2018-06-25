VibrantRedGT
Well boys, we found the car. Project "Father & Son" has finally started.
It's a 1994 GT in White / Tan Leather survivor with 65,000 original miles. It's pretty rough so lots to do.
The Plan: Get it looking good, make it quicker than stock, make it safe then my 19 years old son will drag race.
The Good:
Stock Motor / 65,000 Original Miles - Compression Test confirmed 140+ PSI in every cylinder. We were shocked! Have it on video.
Mods - 70MM Throttle Body, BBL 76MM MAF, 24 Pound Injectors (don't know why), King Cobra Clutch, Lower Control Arms (don't know the brand), BBK X-pipe.
A/C - Blows Cold.
Transmission and rear are solid.
The Bad:
Hood - it came with broken painted red garbo hood.
Side Skirts - they were missing.
Paint - faded, needs a respray.
Rims - Came with crappy 2014 17" family rims / tires. It looks horrible.
Badges - Came with V6 badges.
Interior - leather front seats are ripped.
Exhaust - SLP cat back is way too loud for me (Craigslist soon).
Janky Parts - Shift knob (horrid), pedal covers, pop-up TV touch screen stereo, a locked gas cap and few other bits.
The Parts:
Hood - the next day we drove to Miami (ugh) and bought a stock hood (in black).
Side Skirts - that same trip we got the side skirts (same car).
Badges - same trip we got the GT correct badges (same car).
The Parts I'm Selling:
Rims - those stock V6 rims have to go.
BBK X-Pipe - really nice but we want to go long tubes.
SLP Cat Back - it's too loud, want something quieter.
The Parts I'm Ordering:
Springs - FRPP 5300-C, loved these had them on my 94 (mild drop).
Rims - Can't find what we can all agree on. Help from Stangnet! Had chrome 03 Cobra's on my last 94 (loved them). My son wants 16" pony / waffles (not lying) but can't find them.
Rear Spacers - I don't remember what size spacers I used to bring out the rear wheels flush with the fronts.
Clutch Adjuster & Quadrant - the clutch is engaging way too far up top, needs to be adjusted.
Edelbrock Intake - my friend has my old intake that was on my 94, can't wait to bring it back home.
Misc. Bits - fuel cap, shift knob, pedal covers, fuel filter, plugs, etc.
Had the car for about 48 hours, not even cleaned yet.
Has the correct tail lights at least.
When's the last time you saw a stock intake?
The plan is to put new black carpet in and get the leather seats redone.
Quite clean underneath, got to investigate more.
The next day we bought a stock hood and stock side skirts from a donor car for $150. He threw int he side GT emblems too.
GT Badges
