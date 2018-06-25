Progress Thread SN95 "Project Father & Son" 1994 GT

Well boys, we found the car. Project "Father & Son" has finally started.

It's a 1994 GT in White / Tan Leather survivor with 65,000 original miles. It's pretty rough so lots to do.

The Plan: Get it looking good, make it quicker than stock, make it safe then my 19 years old son will drag race.

The Good:
Stock Motor / 65,000 Original Miles - Compression Test confirmed 140+ PSI in every cylinder. We were shocked! Have it on video.
Mods - 70MM Throttle Body, BBL 76MM MAF, 24 Pound Injectors (don't know why), King Cobra Clutch, Lower Control Arms (don't know the brand), BBK X-pipe.
A/C - Blows Cold.
Transmission and rear are solid.

The Bad:
Hood - it came with broken painted red garbo hood.
Side Skirts - they were missing.
Paint - faded, needs a respray.
Rims - Came with crappy 2014 17" family rims / tires. It looks horrible.
Badges - Came with V6 badges.
Interior - leather front seats are ripped.
Exhaust - SLP cat back is way too loud for me (Craigslist soon).
Janky Parts - Shift knob (horrid), pedal covers, pop-up TV touch screen stereo, a locked gas cap and few other bits.

The Parts:
Hood - the next day we drove to Miami (ugh) and bought a stock hood (in black).
Side Skirts - that same trip we got the side skirts (same car).
Badges - same trip we got the GT correct badges (same car).

The Parts I'm Selling:
Rims - those stock V6 rims have to go.
BBK X-Pipe - really nice but we want to go long tubes.
SLP Cat Back - it's too loud, want something quieter.

The Parts I'm Ordering:
Springs - FRPP 5300-C, loved these had them on my 94 (mild drop).
Rims - Can't find what we can all agree on. Help from Stangnet! Had chrome 03 Cobra's on my last 94 (loved them). My son wants 16" pony / waffles (not lying) but can't find them.
Rear Spacers - I don't remember what size spacers I used to bring out the rear wheels flush with the fronts.
Clutch Adjuster & Quadrant - the clutch is engaging way too far up top, needs to be adjusted.
Edelbrock Intake - my friend has my old intake that was on my 94, can't wait to bring it back home.
Misc. Bits - fuel cap, shift knob, pedal covers, fuel filter, plugs, etc.

Had the car for about 48 hours, not even cleaned yet.

Has the correct tail lights at least.
41187806150_f0cac6ab5e_h.jpg
Untitled by

When's the last time you saw a stock intake?
42948486512_f939477367_h.jpg
Untitled by

The plan is to put new black carpet in and get the leather seats redone.
42096544665_25c30616e9_h.jpg
Untitled by

Quite clean underneath, got to investigate more.
41187805980_4567ba01b3_h.jpg
Untitled by

The next day we bought a stock hood and stock side skirts from a donor car for $150. He threw int he side GT emblems too.
42096544625_ef47d75eae_h.jpg
Untitled by

GT Badges
42948486442_1756a56c2f_h.jpg
Untitled by
 
Finally, glad to hear you got a solid one, keep an eye out for a set of those taillights for me! Black please.
The same car I got my hood and side skirts I believe have them in black. I'll PM you his number, maybe you can work something out and add few bucks for shipping. He's parting out the entire car. He won't sell me his Cobra R rims / tires though but everything else he's selling. The interior is gone.
 
That's a nice solid foundation you have for this project.

Plans for a particular racing class or just mild stock upgrades and running it down the strip?
 
That's a nice solid foundation you have for this project.

Plans for a particular racing class or just mild stock upgrades and running it down the strip?
I haven't looked into which class but he would like to run in one.

The plan is to get him consistent in it then enter a few local competition's PBIR does a few times a year.
 
I like this so far. Nice to see the SN95 cars starting to get some attention. Is it the camera, or are the exhaust tips attached at a weird angle?
 
I like this so far. Nice to see the SN95 cars starting to get some attention. Is it the camera, or are the exhaust tips attached at a weird angle?
Nope, no camera tricks, that's how it came. It's a SLP Loudmouth cat back and its friggin loud, too loud for my taste. It's coming off in the next few days and hitting Craigslist for something quieter.

I'm an SN95 guy, my Vibrant Red 94 (hence my UN) was the car. I regret selling it everyday, original owner, 17 years garage kept. Now I think as it this way, I'm saving this one. The 94-95's I've been looking at man, just beat down garbage. Guess I was the only one that really loved these cars.
 
More parts! Most people buy rims at the end of the build....well I couldn't pass this deal up. When I think Crystal White SN95 I think of the 1995 Cobra R so mine is the same color, let's do this!

17x8 Cobra R Polished Fronts / going with a 275-45-17 Nitto tire.
17x10.5 Cobra R Polished Rear / going with a 315-35-17 Nitto tire.

They were brand new in the box, got them for $400, can't beat that for staggered polished R's.

Guy owned "Giovanni's Pizza" in the next town over. He had them in the back of the pizza place.

29168348328_7aba083301_h.jpg
Untitled by

28171445207_05ba8bde8e_h.jpg
Untitled by

42321650154_c6b435c03a_h.jpg
Untitled by

28171448637_0f941bc412_h.jpg
Untitled by
 
Nope, no camera tricks, that's how it came. It's a SLP Loudmouth cat back and its friggin loud, too loud for my taste. It's coming off in the next few days and hitting Craigslist for something quieter.

I'm an SN95 guy, my Vibrant Red 94 (hence my UN) was the car. I regret selling it everyday, original owner, 17 years garage kept. Now I think as it this way, I'm saving this one. The 94-95's I've been looking at man, just beat down garbage. Guess I was the only one that really loved these cars.
Nice to see one getting saved. It's always kind of bothered me that SN95s don't get much love from the enthusiast crowd. They're probably the most hated generation of Mustang between the Mustang II and '71-'73 behemoths.
 
Nice! Looks like a really solid car. I would advise on keeping the factory headers once they're removed. Stuff like that is starting to get sought after on eBay, I've noticed. At least it is for Foxes.
 
Nice to see one getting saved. It's always kind of bothered me that SN95s don't get much love from the enthusiast crowd. They're probably the most hated generation of Mustang between the Mustang II and '71-'73 behemoths.
Yeah, no kidding. I think one reason is because the 5.0s in 94/95 have parts you can’t interchange with foxes. It’s annoying as hell and can limit options somewhat.

A nicely done sn95, with the right tires and kit, looks better than a new edge imo.
 
Really refreshing to see more attention granted to the Sn cars. Always felt like they don’t get the attention they deserve.
Excited to see this build develop and also something in your post makes it seem familiar, if you don’t mind me asking where are you located in FL? Also have B springs if you’re interested inthat, very similar to the C springs.
Best of luck on your build sir
 
Nice! Looks like a really solid car. I would advise on keeping the factory headers once they're removed. Stuff like that is starting to get sought after on eBay, I've noticed. At least it is for Foxes.
I’ve got a set of stock headers off my 88, any takers??
 
Really refreshing to see more attention granted to the Sn cars. Always felt like they don’t get the attention they deserve.
Excited to see this build develop and also something in your post makes it seem familiar, if you don’t mind me asking where are you located in FL? Also have B springs if you’re interested inthat, very similar to the C springs.
Best of luck on your build sir
I bought the car from a dude in Miami. I'm in South Florida of course.

I'll have to look up the difference between the B and C springs. I had the C's on my 94 and it dropped it a perfect amount.

Episode 2 is coming soon. Going to pick up a few parts this weekend when I'm done with this friggin flu.
 
