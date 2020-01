Well boys, we found the car. Project "Father & Son" has finally started.It's a 1994 GT in White / Tan Leather survivor with 65,000 original miles. It's pretty rough so lots to do.The Plan: Get it looking good, make it quicker than stock, make it safe then my 19 years old son will drag race.Stock Motor / 65,000 Original Miles - Compression Test confirmed 140+ PSI in every cylinder. We were shocked! Have it on video.Mods - 70MM Throttle Body, BBL 76MM MAF, 24 Pound Injectors (don't know why), King Cobra Clutch, Lower Control Arms (don't know the brand), BBK X-pipe.A/C - Blows Cold.Transmission and rear are solid.Hood - it came with broken painted red garbo hood.Side Skirts - they were missing.Paint - faded, needs a respray.Rims - Came with crappy 2014 17" family rims / tires. It looks horrible.Badges - Came with V6 badges.Interior - leather front seats are ripped.Exhaust - SLP cat back is way too loud for me (Craigslist soon).Janky Parts - Shift knob (horrid), pedal covers, pop-up TV touch screen stereo, a locked gas cap and few other bits.Hood - the next day we drove to Miami (ugh) and bought a stock hood (in black).Side Skirts - that same trip we got the side skirts (same car).Badges - same trip we got the GT correct badges (same car).Rims - those stock V6 rims have to go.BBK X-Pipe - really nice but we want to go long tubes.SLP Cat Back - it's too loud, want something quieter.Springs - FRPP 5300-C, loved these had them on my 94 (mild drop).Rims - Can't find what we can all agree on. Help from Stangnet! Had chrome 03 Cobra's on my last 94 (loved them). My son wants 16" pony / waffles (not lying) but can't find them.Rear Spacers - I don't remember what size spacers I used to bring out the rear wheels flush with the fronts.Clutch Adjuster & Quadrant - the clutch is engaging way too far up top, needs to be adjusted.Edelbrock Intake - my friend has my old intake that was on my 94, can't wait to bring it back home.Misc. Bits - fuel cap, shift knob, pedal covers, fuel filter, plugs, etc.Had the car for about 48 hours, not even cleaned yet.Has the correct tail lights at least.Untitled by https://www.flickr.com/photos/ [email protected] / , on FlickrWhen's the last time you saw a stock intake?Untitled by https://www.flickr.com/photos/ [email protected] / , on FlickrThe plan is to put new black carpet in and get the leather seats redone.Untitled by https://www.flickr.com/photos/ [email protected] / , on FlickrQuite clean underneath, got to investigate more.Untitled by https://www.flickr.com/photos/ [email protected] / , on FlickrThe next day we bought a stock hood and stock side skirts from a donor car for $150. He threw int he side GT emblems too.Untitled by https://www.flickr.com/photos/ [email protected] / , on FlickrGT BadgesUntitled by https://www.flickr.com/photos/ [email protected] / , on Flickr