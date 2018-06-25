02 281 GT said: I like this so far. Nice to see the SN95 cars starting to get some attention. Is it the camera, or are the exhaust tips attached at a weird angle? Click to expand...

Nope, no camera tricks, that's how it came. It's a SLP Loudmouth cat back and its friggin loud, too loud for my taste. It's coming off in the next few days and hitting Craigslist for something quieter.I'm an SN95 guy, my Vibrant Red 94 (hence my UN) was the car. I regret selling it everyday, original owner, 17 years garage kept. Now I think as it this way, I'm saving this one. The 94-95's I've been looking at man, just beat down garbage. Guess I was the only one that really loved these cars.