How much power can a 94 GT make if you don't change the look of the engine?

I'm thinking about rebuilding the worn out 302 in my 1994 Mustang GT. But I wanted to do something a bit different. A sleeper engine. That would mean making the factory engine as powerful as it can be. But look untouched, by all outward appearances. So how much power can the 1994 GT engine really make?



You'd have to have the intake extrude honed of course. Everybody replaces those intakes with GT 40 or Cobra intakes. But we can't do that here, so extrude honing it is. Next you'd of course do everything to the heads. That would be port and polish, lighter valves. a bit stiffer springs, etc. But is there any point in boring and stroking the engine? Remember we're forced to use modified factory heads and intake. So would you be able to get enough fuel and air in to take advantage of the bore/stroke?



You wouldn't want the cam to sound all that much different either. After all this is something of a sleeper build. But maybe a better crank, rods, and higher compression pistons could be used. You could use bigger injectors as long as they didn't look like bigger injectors. Same for everything else. So port out the throttle body to maximum, and do whatever you can with the factory air tubing that connects to it.



So how much power could you make this way? How much could be squeezed out of the 94 GT engine if it had to look stock?