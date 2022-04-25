Kid wita 5oh said: Can you explain that for me? I ran one for years and never experienced that issue...

Not trying to argue, genuine question.

If power is cut by the fender solenoid how can it stay engaged Click to expand...

As I stated, if the starter is engaged and the engine fires up, then the starter becomes a generator, producing 12V at the large terminals and feeding 12V to the solenoid on the starter, keeping the unit engaged.When direct wired from the large post on the starter solenoid to the small post.1 way to overcome this is to use a diode from the small solenoid post on the starter to the large 12V + post, thereby only feeding current in 1 directon, from the battery to the solenoid.Once the primary, fenderwell solenoid disengages, it doesn't allow current flow backwards thru the diode into the starter solenoid.I'm not good at pictures, but there are many write ups an pictures about how to do this on the interwebs.