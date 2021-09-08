Spent 3 hours trying to figure out converting my jelly jar M/C to a dual reservoir M/C on my a-code '65 disc/drum

As it says in the title, the car came factory with the Kelsey Hayes disc brakes. We're finally trying to get this thing moving under its own power for the first time in a quarter of a century. I'm trying to recall if it was running when I joined Stangnet.....

Anyways, we're (my 20 year old son and I) trying to get this thing moving under its own power by his 21st birthday which is less than two months away. I have acquired an '88 LTD 302/AOD that ran when pulled as well as an Explorer intake, and wiring harness, although we may just throw the 4bbl cast iron intake and a 600cfm Holley or the 4100 on there for now. Not trying to drive it on public roads, at least not out of our neighborhood (we live in the country, our side of the neighborhood only has one entrance and leads to 3 cul-de-sacs, one of which is a little over an 1/8 mile). I figure getting it moving under its own power will help motivate him. The 302/AOD is just a temporary means of propulsion, but if it moves, it needs to stop. I had stripped a '93 Mustang GT many years ago and had considered trying to use that, but it looks to be a bit more work tying it all in, the money saved will be spent in time and effort and I'm finally getting old enough that its not worth it.

He'd like to rebuild the original engine and pretty much make it stock, or at least stock appearing, a dual M/C is just a safe and reversible upgrade.

Most everything I've found is for power brakes which we don't want as usually they only work with automatics and this car originally had a three speed. I'm guessing the booster interferes with the clutch rod. Most everything manual is for drum/drum, or its just an ambiguous description. Maybe I'll just get a new jelly jar and when we get to the point it gets insured and tagged we'll change the brakes up.

After typing all this and searching on another screen, I found that Virginia Classic Mustang has a '65-'66 Dual Reservoir Master Cylinder Conversion Kit for Front Disc Brake or 4 Wheel Disc Brake (this worries me a bit) equipped cars, Item # BK3381 for $94.95. It comes with a 1" bore M/C, brake lines to attach to the factory 3 port distribution block, a plug for the distribution block as well as a union for connecting to the rear brake line. Now I see CJ Pony Parts has the same kit for $109.24 DBC3 or $119.24 DBC4, not sure of the difference. Just looking for simple and relatively inexpensive in case we change, but worthy of a permanent install. Its not planned to be a hot rod. Has anyone used one of these kits on their factory disc brake car?
 

