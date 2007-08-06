Squeal at idle when hot...

cefolar

cefolar

New Member
May 18, 2007
15
0
0
I had a similar post a couple of months back and thought I had the problem taken care of - but it's back and driving me NUTS!!

I have 4.6 DOHC motor in my 47 Ford - I have replaced every front accessory (P/S Pump, Idler, Altenator and Water Pump) and new belt. The car starts and idles great - oil pressure is about 80-90 psi cold, drops to 30 psi hot but a flick of the throttle sends it back to 60-70 psi instantly. All seems good there.

Car drives good and shifts good it's got an AODE 4R70W.

My problem is at hot idle i get this steady squeal that sounds like a bad accessory bearing, when it bring it up to about 1500 rpm squeal goes away. At first I thought it was P/S fluid aerating (switched to Lucas Heavy Duty) seemed to help a little. The kicker is when I turn the car off - the squeal slowly diminishes like when you stretch the opening of a ballon while letting the air out for a second or two - doesn't do it every time - but most times.

I replaced the IAC valve because someone suggested that - the sound seems low middle of the engine, maybe even near the transmission but I can't think of anything that would be "spinning down" after the engine is shut off. I've checked all the vacuum lines twice but it really sounds metallic and not "a whistle" like I figure a vacuum leak would.

I've built over 10 cars and this one has me stumped!!! Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


COramprat

COramprat

Drone Driver
Mod Dude
Mar 2, 2003
6,608
418
223
Sea of Tranquility
First...sounds like a sweet car.

If the sound diminshed when you added the Lucus Oil to the PS pump that may be where it lies but I've never actually heard one go bad.

Checked for any vacuum leaks?
 
Superhereaux

Superhereaux

chicks make me feel inadequate
Founding Member
Jul 30, 2002
536
2
59
36
South Texas
have you changed anything on the engine recently?

throttle body, gaskets, injectors?

if you want to eliminate all the front accessories and pulleys wait for the noise to show up, remove the belt then restart the car for a few seconds
 
Shiroelex

Shiroelex

There's nothing worse than aut
Founding Member
Aug 23, 2001
728
1
27
38
Westland, MI
I was going to suggest trying running it without the belt as well, to try and eliminate any rotating item as the culprit. If it's not that, then try spraying some throttle body cleaner into the throttle body while it's running. You'll have to keep the rpm up, of course. If the noise goes away, then I'd bet it's an intake gasket somewhere leaking.

If the noise is still there after that, then it could be the woodruff key in the crank dampener on the front. I've seen a situation where someone installed some underdrive pulleys with the pulley installer, and didn't have the keyway lined up. It pushed the woodruff key back, and was rubbing on something making a terrible noise. Usually, this noise is noticed right away, and is pretty unbearable to drive with.

I'm sure you've tried a new belt, and have ruled out the tensioner/idler pulleys and A/C compressor? I went through a belt in about two months on my 01.
 
cefolar

cefolar

New Member
May 18, 2007
15
0
0
Not sure I want to run the engine without the water pump turning - I guess for a few seconds it would be ok but makes me nervous. I haven't changed anything on the engine. Brand new P/S pump - but I guess anything is worth a try...
 
Superhereaux

Superhereaux

chicks make me feel inadequate
Founding Member
Jul 30, 2002
536
2
59
36
South Texas
don't be nervous, running without the belt for a few seconds won't hurt anything


fuel injected i assume? does your car have the ability to throw a check engine light?
 
cefolar

cefolar

New Member
May 18, 2007
15
0
0
Ok - you won't believe this but it is freaking me out. I let the car get to hot idle and got the squeal....I pulled the PCV valve out of the drivers side valve cover...sound disappeared. Put the PCV valve back in sound came back.

Is it possible to pull too much vacuum from the motor?? It's just not computing to me. Since I pulled all the emission controls out of the car I am running the PCV valve to T and going to the 2 vacuum connections on the plenum (it's actually a 97 Mark VIII motor) and the valve (??) from the passenger side valve cover to the vacuum connection under the throttle body.

Should I just cap off one of the vacuum sources? And anybody have any idea where the squeak could be coming from - I checked all the intake bolts and injectors and everything is sealed.....
 
Rusty67

Rusty67

15 Year Member
Dec 3, 2002
3,749
36
109
Seattle area, WA
cefolar said:
Ok - you won't believe this but it is freaking me out. I let the car get to hot idle and got the squeal....I pulled the PCV valve out of the drivers side valve cover...sound disappeared. Put the PCV valve back in sound came back.

Is it possible to pull too much vacuum from the motor?? It's just not computing to me. Since I pulled all the emission controls out of the car I am running the PCV valve to T and going to the 2 vacuum connections on the plenum (it's actually a 97 Mark VIII motor) and the valve (??) from the passenger side valve cover to the vacuum connection under the throttle body.

Should I just cap off one of the vacuum sources? And anybody have any idea where the squeak could be coming from - I checked all the intake bolts and injectors and everything is sealed.....
Click to expand...
Is it anew PCV valve ? It is possible the valve is bad and that is why its making noise.
 
cefolar

cefolar

New Member
May 18, 2007
15
0
0
I don't think it is the PCV valve (although I am going to buy 2 new ones) - if I pulled the valve out of the drivers side valve cover sound went away. If I pulled the one out of the passenger side valve cover - sound went away so it's not the valve making the noise.

Anyone think it is possible that there is so much negative crankcase ventilation I could actually be sucking oil vapor off the rings?
 
Superhereaux

Superhereaux

chicks make me feel inadequate
Founding Member
Jul 30, 2002
536
2
59
36
South Texas
cefolar said:
I don't think it is the PCV valve (although I am going to buy 2 new ones) - if I pulled the valve out of the drivers side valve cover sound went away. If I pulled the one out of the passenger side valve cover - sound went away so it's not the valve making the noise.
Click to expand...
the valve itself is not making the noise but is likely the cause, no crankcase ventilation. either that or one of the lines is plugged with carbon or gunk

the noise will go away if you take off the oil cap or take out the dipstick
 
4.6andSlicks

4.6andSlicks

New Member
Aug 22, 2006
171
0
0
Central Connecticut
Superhereaux said:
the valve itself is not making the noise but is likely the cause, no crankcase ventilation. either that or one of the lines is plugged with carbon or gunk

the noise will go away if you take off the oil cap or take out the dipstick
Click to expand...
Interesting, I'd try that. Could it be a bad valve cover gasket that's allowing air in when under vacuum?
 
cefolar

cefolar

New Member
May 18, 2007
15
0
0
I am going to try that tonight with the oil cap or dipstick. It doesn't appear to be an issue with insufficient crankcase evacuation but actually OVER evacuating. With manifold vacuum pulling pressure from both valve covers. I'm sure any reduction in vacuum (especially in the head) will eliminate the squeal.

Based on this thread - in this situation a leaking valve cover gasket would be a good thing as it would reduce negative crankcase pressure. I'll keep you posted....thanks for all the input.
 
T

Taurusx71

New Member
Sep 26, 2020
1
0
0
49
Ozark Arkansas
I was curious if anyone ever found what the problem was. I have a 99 mustang v6 that when it gets warm it started making a squeel that sounds like a bad belt or pulley but is coming from somewhere on the drivers side possibly under valve cover. Any ideas would be greatly appreciated
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Nick D Engine 98 Gt Rough Idle And Squealing Sound From Engine SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
281pony Squealing at idle, releasing pressure when it shuts down, wtf? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
E Engine High rpm belt squeal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Eilermoon Engine Serpentine Belt Rubbing Near Tensioner SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
K Engine Belt Squeal that I can't seem to fix... Help Pls! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
K Clutch Squeal when clutch pushed in 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
hotpony 347 Starter squeal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
W Squealing belt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
B Engine Ticking/Squealing Noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
B Throttle Body Squeaking 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B High pitch whistle/squeal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Squeal when tapping Gas, Not belt or Pulleys 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 03 Gt belt squeal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
SlowInThe850 Squealing under acceleration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
B 2004 Squeaking and Squealing when I turn wheel left or right The Welcome Wagon 1
S Brakes 2015 GT Powerstop Z23 Rotors/Pads - Squeal issue! 2015+ Specific Tech 0
J 2004 Horrible squealing noise SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
B Pulley Squeal, Squeak 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
boostfrk Engine Short Squeal At Startup Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M Squeaky Tensioner 96 Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
S Squealing Brakes 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
5.0L Miata Belt Squeal Mystery - Need Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
Gabe Martinez Squealing Brake Issues!! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 60
Kiwibird08 2001 V6 Revving High On Start Up/squealing Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
eskion Drivetrain Squealing Behind Engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
94coupe Squeal 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Bob Hughes Forced Induction Case Of The Squealing Belt.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
C Squeal, Clutch Area SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
TOOLOW91 Holy Squeal Batman Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
GTpowerwithin Squealing Belt Or Pulleys?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
David Thornhill Found fix to squealing noise... I hope. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Platonic Solid Belt Squeal at Startup Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
L Strange Squeal on Engine Shutdown 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
BackInBlack Ceramic Brake Squeal 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
strattoc Squealing belt is driving me insane 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
GDawg Steering squeal question... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Sparty92 Brembo Brake Squeal 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
9 Help me get rid of this annoying belt squeal! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
H Serpentine Belt squealing 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
C New valve cover install, now engine squeal? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
merc123 Serpentine belt rub and pulley squeal SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
87WhiteStang1 squealing noise? SVT Tech Forum 3
0 Do You Have A Squealing Bearing Noise That You Can't Find?!? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
B Squealing noise! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
brtnstrns Squealing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
1 Power steering pump squeal!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
SadbutTrue P/S fluid smells burnt, pump is squealing Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
R belt squeal on startup Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
flashback87 3g alt.......belt squealing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B squealing noise from pulley??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom