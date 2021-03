I have an 88 GT 5.0. It has a MSD 6a and MSD coil. Also has a 75mm Throttle body with a Edelbrock Performer RPM 2 intake. The problem I'm having is when coming to a stop if I push the clutch in and stop it will stall. I found if I put it in neutral and rev it a couple of times it will stay idling. Any thoughts.