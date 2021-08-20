Start with a GT? Or will a V6 suffice?

Hey everyone. I’ll just start this off by saying BLUF; I plan a coyote/t56 swap into a 99-04. Should I buy a GT or will a V6 suffice?



I’ve been searching for a while for a 99-04 GT. The way these cars are holding their value is insane. Not to mention how hard it is to find one that isn’t a basket case. (Rust seems to be my biggest culprit so far)



I’m not jumping into this blindfolded, I’ve done copious amounts of research. That being said, please feel free to chime in with any input, there’s no such thing as a stupid question or stupid comment. After all, that is what we are here for, are comments and recommendations.



My initial plan was to buy a decent GT, mileage is not too much of importance as I’ll be swapping it out anyway. My goal for the car is to make it a serious HPDE car, while maintaining street drive ability. Part of the reason I wanted to get a GT is that I can track it for the next year or so while I finish saving up the remaining funds for the swap. I budgeted 20K for full swap, to include engine, transmission, suspension, and other odds and ends. I’m going into this knowing over time it will cost more than that, but this is my jumping off point. The 20K does NOT include the initial cost of the car.



I’ve been tracking VW/Audi’s for years, and just recently sold my last VW track car and decided I wanted something a little more classic and I just LOVE the lines of the New Edge, always have.



So this brings me to my burning question; is a GT absolutely necessary? Or will a V6 suffice? The way I see it right now, is the only benefit to the GT is it already has the 8.8 rear-end in it. I’m already gonna have to switch the fuel system.

Are the any other benefits to getting a GT?



Other than being able to enjoy a GT more at HPDE events than a V6 while I save up the remainder of the swap funds?



Thank you in advance for your suggestions, and please feel free to guide me to other resources already available.