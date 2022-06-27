Electrical Starter blowing mega fuse to trunk battery

Hey guys,

I think I found the solution to my problem, but I wanted to get other peoples opinions before I move forward with it. I moved my battery to the trunk. I have 1/0 ground and power wires going to the battery. I have it grounded in multiple locations in the front and back of the car. My original solenoid is hidden behind the fender but basically in the stock location. I have a mini starter and 130 amp 3g alternator.

My issue is that my starter is looped into my electrical system and when I try to start it hot, the starter blows the 175 amp mega fuse going to my battery. I need to remove the starter from this loop and have it work independently. I could just remove the 175 amp fuse, but I would rather have it there just in case.

Is the easiest solution for this to run the power wire from the mini starter directly to the battery in the back? If done properly, should I be concerned with running all those amps through inside of car? My gut tells me yes. I could add a solenoid to the trunk, but it seems kind of redundant if the starter has its own solenoid. I know what needs to be done, but I’m not the most savvy with electricity and could use some input or ideas on an easier way to do this. Any input is really appreciated. Thanks for your help.
 

