Starter, Solenoid, Clutch Safety Switch, OR??

1992MustangGT

Sep 6, 2008
Hey guys, I need some help. I have a 92 Mustang 5.0 and just recently when I go to start it it would just click (like it had a bad starter solenoid), but after a couple times of trying to start it, it would fire up. Apparently the problem has got worse because now it won't start at all. All I get is 1 click. So I cleaned the battery cables and nothing. I tested the battery for voltage and it's got 12.19 volts, so the battery is good. So I bought a new starter solenoid and installed it and still just 1 click.

So before blindly throwing more money at this, I decided to do a search online for the problem and I ran across some videos where guys were having the same problem as I am and it turned out to be the clutch safety switch. So the guy in the video unplugged it and jumped the wiring by installing a fuse in the plug wire. I just got done trying that and still just 1 click and no start. The click sounds like it's coming from the area of the starter solenoid (which is on the drivers side inner fender by the battery).

So I have a couple questions....
1) If the starter was bad, would I hear just 1 click from the starter solenoid or should I hear multiple clicks like it would do if it had a dead battery?
2) Is there anything else that could be causing this problem, like a relay in the fuse box or something like that or is the starter the only other item that could be causing this?
3) there is a small metal square thing on the positive side of the starter solenoid post, but I don't know what it is or what it's for. Is this some sort of circuit breaker? Could this be the problem? As you can tell I'm just spit-balling for ideas.

We have 15" of snow on the ground right now and we're getting ready to move and I don't have much time to figure this out. Any idea or thoughts on where to look next? Is the starter the problem or something else. Thanks for any help and advice you guys can provide.
 

Rdub6

Rdub6

Dec 29, 2017
Fully charged battery should be 12.6 or better. May want to start there before you get too deep. Plus you’ll want a good battery for any testing you’ll be doing anyway. There’s a couple good “no start” checklists around here that will be sure to find your issue.
 
1992MustangGT

Sep 6, 2008
Rdub6 said:
Fully charged battery should be 12.6 or better. May want to start there before you get too deep. Plus you’ll want a good battery for any testing you’ll be doing anyway. There’s a couple good “no start” checklists around here that will be sure to find your issue.
How do I find this no-start checklist?
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
No Crank Checklist

No Crank Checklist

No Crank checklist for 5.0 Mustangs Revised 24-Oct-2013 to update voltage drop figures. No crank, slow crank and stuck starter solenoid problems have the same root causes – low battery voltage and poor connections. For that reason, they are...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
