Starting issue, electrical problem?

Good afternoon everyone!

Ok background information- mostly stock 5.0 with manual transmission that I have owned for 20 years. Couldn’t get it started about 5 years ago, replaced starter with the mini starter off of lmr. Car started! Next time I went to start it wouldn’t fire, it sat for 2 years. Then motivation kicked back In and worked backwards and determined the solenoid on the mini starter was fried, replaced that and got one start out of it but that was it, dead again.

Last year I went through jrinkers no Start list and have looked at other threads to find the problem and solution.

So that bring me up to today, have a new silenoid for the mini starter, new motorcraft silenoid for the fender and new motorcraft ignition control module. Im not really good at troubleshooting but am good at replacing parts, does this seem like a good start? See anything I am missing? Anyone have any ideas how to remedy?



Thanks everyone for your time and help!