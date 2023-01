Steeda Mustang Adjustable Clutch Cable (79-95), 172 0000 All Steeda clutch cables features a stainless steel inner cable and low friction Teflon lining, along with a high-durometer bushing at the firewall for improved clutch response and cable life.

Steeda has some good pricing right now so if you were looking for anything on their site it might be a good time to get it. Adjustable clutch cable is what got me looking.