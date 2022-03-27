Steering hard at shallow angles

Hi all,



I've been lurking here for a while, but this is my first post. The forum has been a great place for information!



I picked up a neglected 2003 GT from a friend and am bringing it back to road life. It is coming along nicely, but the steering is very stiff when first trying to make a turn. It's much less so in further angles - so, turning the wheel from straight / 0 degrees to the first half rotation is very stiff, and then extra effort to go beyond that is much easier. There is no noticeable noise, grinding, or whining at any point in the steering process.



Any thoughts on what this is likely to be? A bearings issue? A power steering pump / pulley issue? Or maybe downstream from the steering altogether (tierods?)?



Thanks, all.



Kevin