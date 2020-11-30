stock ECU limitations

BeaverMeat
Sep 4, 2020
- 13
- 0
- 1
- 36
Most likely having my engine rebuilt... depends if the block is still good.
While its under the knife I'm wanting to do some upgrades. How far can I go until the ECU needs to be upgraded?
Im wanting to go with a new cam for sure. Possibly heads and intake. As for heads. I still have the stock heads with headers... what heads will still work with the headers? I know there may be a difference in spark plug placement. I don't think Explorer GT40 type heads are the way to go.. interested in going with the GT40X type.
