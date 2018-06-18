Stock motor with E303 cam. Ignition timing issue & weak at high RPMs

+1 walk us through how you set the timing. the ECU adds 18* to the base timing at WOT.

get the car started and warmed up, pull the spout connector thats in the pigtail on the distributor harness and put it in your pocket they are easy to loose. now set the timing to 10* on the balancer, this will give you 28* total at WOT this is how the car came from the factory. Once you have it set to 10* shut the car off tighten the distributor and put the spout back in. Your done.



The ecu uses engine timing to help control the idle speed, so at idle with the spout connector in the ecu will add around 10* to the base timing. This will give you around 20* of timing at idle, this is NORMAL.



You absolutely cannot try to set the timing on these cars without removing the spout, doing so will result in very advanced timing and can cause engine damage.