Strange over heating issue.

I have a 86 mustang lx with a 3.8L v6, the heat gauge normally sits about in the center. However, if I turn the heating on in the cab the heat gauge sky rockets and goes past the red indicator, and after I turn the heater off, it goes back down very quickly. I have replaced the water pump, radiator, hoses, so basically the entire cooling system. I have not touched the heat sending "probe" thing. Any ideas what would cause this and if its a concern?

Similar but different topic, I have read that the alternators in this car are underpowered. When I run my headlights at night they run ok until I turn on anything else that would require power such as the heat. If anyone has knowledge on this and has a recommendation for a new alternator that would be awesome.
Thanks for the help in advance.
 

