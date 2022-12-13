Ok so I had to replace my battery cable and now I'm trying to put the bolt back through the cable and the hangar... that spot near the oil filter on the driver's side... and the bolt will not tighten.



If I only put the bolt in without anything else it will get tight, but I think it's hanging on a few threads MAYBE.



What would be the fix for something like this?



Or is there a way to mount the cable hangar and the battery ground in a different spot.



Thanks for any help