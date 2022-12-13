Electrical Stripped Ground Bolt Location for Negative Battery Cable

Ok so I had to replace my battery cable and now I'm trying to put the bolt back through the cable and the hangar... that spot near the oil filter on the driver's side... and the bolt will not tighten.

If I only put the bolt in without anything else it will get tight, but I think it's hanging on a few threads MAYBE.

What would be the fix for something like this?

Or is there a way to mount the cable hangar and the battery ground in a different spot.

Thanks for any help
 

The bolt hole is in the timing cover so it's aluminium, you can drill and tap it for a bigger bolt or attach it to the ac bracket, not optimal but it can work. When I go out to the garage in a little while I'll look to see if there is another place
 
