Strut Tower Brace

Getting ready to have a Vortech V3 installed on my 87 GT. I have a BBK strut tower brace that I’ve had installed for years that I am gonna have to take off because it won’t clear supercharger pipe to throttle body. My question is do I replace it or is it really not worth it to do so? I know Maximum Motorsports make one that will clear the supercharger setup but I see so many cars, supercharged and not, without a strut brace that it makes me wonder if I’m wasting my money.
 

The strut towr brace is designed for cornering mainly, so if you are just street cruising the car you will not notice a difference.
 
I like the braces I put in my convertible, but I'm a blast through the twisties guy. A local welding shop may be able to change up your existing brace cheaper than buying another...worth looking into.
 
Was a pretty good thread on CC where Jack from MM chimed in and commenting that it really does nothing for cornering and comes into play mostly during hard braking. At that time, the shock towers tend to flex towards the rear of the car and that movement creates small changes in vehicle alignment. The biggest benefit is in road racing where you need to brake hard, and maintain your alignment specs to maneuver properly. Short of that, it really does nothing for handling/braking that you'd notice on a street driven car.

In terms of vehicle harmonics, it might change something, after all these are 25-35+ year old cars that can be pretty loose. I recently installed a rear shock brace that did nothing for handling but did eliminate some rattles from the rear hatch area. Having the rear hit bumps and have it be quieter was well worth the install of the brace. I plan on installing a front STB from MM to try and duplicate that result up front as well.
 
It really comes into play with convertibles, they tend to develop a cowel shake when taking bumps, it may help in a collision but I have not seen any proof.
 
I may install sub frame connectors of my own design on my Convertible and a design and build my own rear shock tower brace....have the front brace.....looking to keep the cars strength up...the ride may be firmer...but flex reduction is my goal
 
