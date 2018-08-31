Strut Tower Brace

Was a pretty good thread on CC where Jack from MM chimed in and commenting that it really does nothing for cornering and comes into play mostly during hard braking. At that time, the shock towers tend to flex towards the rear of the car and that movement creates small changes in vehicle alignment. The biggest benefit is in road racing where you need to brake hard, and maintain your alignment specs to maneuver properly. Short of that, it really does nothing for handling/braking that you'd notice on a street driven car.



In terms of vehicle harmonics, it might change something, after all these are 25-35+ year old cars that can be pretty loose. I recently installed a rear shock brace that did nothing for handling but did eliminate some rattles from the rear hatch area. Having the rear hit bumps and have it be quieter was well worth the install of the brace. I plan on installing a front STB from MM to try and duplicate that result up front as well.