Good Afternoon folks;



I hope you had a great new years. I need your expertise with a stuck power steering rack on my 93 foxbody (picture attached). The passenger side is pulling out fine. The driver side is stuck to the bushing and I am not able to pull the rack out of the K-member. My question is, do anybody has a suggestion to pull the rod out of the bushing besides hammering the rod out of the K-member??



I have had this problem for close to 1.5 months and any suggestion will be greatly appreciate it. I was thinking about reversing a power steering and alternator pulley puller. Again, please let me know you suggestions please.



Thanks

-Max