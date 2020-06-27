Working on my 89 vert this afternoon had the A/C on to check the system pressure and add a little bit of refrigerant, and the car just died. My compressor was short cycling because it's low on charge and my electric fans kick on with the compressor so they were switching a lot too. I appear to have lost all switched power, all the constant power stuff is still on and I get a door chime when I put the key in the ignition. No dash, radio, fuel pump, or crank when I turn the switch though. I had replaced the actual ignition switch module while doing some other things a while back, so swapped the original one back in and no change. I don't have any blown fuses anywhere, now just sitting here reading my EVTM manual scratching my head. Any ideas?