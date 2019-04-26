This is happening with increasing frequency. When I try to start my 2010 V6 the dash lights up, I can hear fuel pump hum then stop, but when I turn key to start nothing happens. The engine doesn't turn over, solenoid doesn't click, nothing. If I release key and turn to start again a few times it starts normally. The rest of the day or week it starts fine. At seemingly random times it will not start until I cycle key several times. The number of times I have to cycle the key also seems to be increasing.



My first thought was the starter is going bad. But online research says some people with same symptoms had to replace the ignition switch. Then I guess the solenoid could be bad? Is there anyway to rule out any of these items? I don't want to have to buy a bunch of parts until I find the one that works. Especially if I won't know if it works maybe for weeks because the start problem doesn't always happen.



Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise I likely will start with my first thought, go buy a $150 starter. Thanks.