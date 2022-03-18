Sun visor tips

I made an accidental discovery and wanted to share this with the fellow Mustang II guys out there. Like most cars of this age, my plastic tips (anchor pins) that hold the Sun visors in place in the center were broken. Why Ford used plastic is anyones guess. That’s setting them up to fail. Anyway. Last year I did a restoration on a 1969 F100 which included brand new Sun visors and hardware. I accidentally ordered duplicates of the anchor pins and boots because I wasn’t aware the new visors came with them. I had these spare parts laying around for a year. Long story short, I just recently reinstalled the visors on my Mustang II and noticed my plastic pins were broke off. Then I remembered the extra parts from the F100. Perfect fit!!! This is a highly recommended modification if you have broken visor pins. Don’t replace them with plastic. The ones from LMC truck PN 40-1382 for a 1969 F100 are chrome steel. They look better, fit like factory, and won’t ever break again. Plus as of this posting are only $3.95. The rubber boots for them are LMC Truck PN 40-1391 for $.95. Very good improvement for very cheap. Also, if your plastic ones broke off inside the visor. They are easy to get out. This is easier with the visors removed. Carefully drill a hole down the center of the remaining plastic rod, self tap a long wood or sheet metal screw into the hole, then pull them out. Mine were stuck, so I had to use a Vice. I opened the Vice enough that the visor could slide through but not the screw head. Then I quickly jerked the visor through and when the screw head made contact, it swiftly pulled out the remaining plastic pin piece. Then you just simply pound the new steel chrome one to the correct depth. Very easy and very nice upgrade.