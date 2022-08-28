AnthonyA1234
Ordered one of these and it came with a leaky petcock drain valve so I emailed them and they sent me a whole new radiator. All I needed was the drain valve from the new one so I have this extra one laying around in my garage now. It’s brand new in the box it just needs a 5 dollar drain valve. Asking 150 for it plus shipping. Let me know if you have any questions.
Attachments
