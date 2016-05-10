Sync 3 Navigation Does Not Show Up!

Hey guys! It's been a while! But I'm back but with a 2016 premium PP GT! I'm so stoked! Anyways I just got this car and was wondering if I'm missing something here. I seem to not have the navigation icon on my sync 3. I have the premium package with all the goodies and no navigation. It is a used car with 8000 miles on it. Could the "valet" from the previous owner be locking me out from getting to the navigation? If it's something simple, cool. If not, I may have to call the dealer. Thanks for your help!