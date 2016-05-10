Sync 3 Navigation Does Not Show Up!

Archer Mike

Archer Mike

New Member
Oct 20, 2007
13
0
1
Winter Garden FL
Hey guys! It's been a while! But I'm back but with a 2016 premium PP GT! I'm so stoked! Anyways I just got this car and was wondering if I'm missing something here. I seem to not have the navigation icon on my sync 3. I have the premium package with all the goodies and no navigation. It is a used car with 8000 miles on it. Could the "valet" from the previous owner be locking me out from getting to the navigation? If it's something simple, cool. If not, I may have to call the dealer. Thanks for your help!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


FordIVTteam

FordIVTteam

Member
Nov 18, 2011
19
1
14
Dearborn, MI
Archer Mike said:
Hey guys! It's been a while! But I'm back but with a 2016 premium PP GT! I'm so stoked! Anyways I just got this car and was wondering if I'm missing something here. I seem to not have the navigation icon on my sync 3. I have the premium package with all the goodies and no navigation. It is a used car with 8000 miles on it. Could the "valet" from the previous owner be locking me out from getting to the navigation? If it's something simple, cool. If not, I may have to call the dealer. Thanks for your help!
Click to expand...

Hey Archer Mike,

Congrats on your new GT! SYNC 3 comes equipped with or without the built in navigation system. Please send your VIN in a PM and I can check it out for you!

Cara
 
15GTrob

15GTrob

Advanced Member
Aug 23, 2015
450
124
73
34
I've seen a few people buy a sync 3 car without nav, come home and realize that nav cost extra $$$. =(
 
Archer Mike

Archer Mike

New Member
Oct 20, 2007
13
0
1
Winter Garden FL
FordIVTteam said:
Hey Archer Mike,

Congrats on your new GT! SYNC 3 comes equipped with or without the built in navigation system. Please send your VIN in a PM and I can check it out for you!

Cara
Click to expand...
15GTrob said:
I've seen a few people buy a sync 3 car without nav, come home and realize that nav cost extra $$$. =(
Click to expand...
thats going to suck!!! Anytime you see the sync3 screen it's navigation. There is no clear cut answer anywhere I've looked on the Internet if I have it or not. Sending FordIVteam my VIN to see if I do or not.
 
Archer Mike

Archer Mike

New Member
Oct 20, 2007
13
0
1
Winter Garden FL
FordIVTteam said:
Hey Archer Mike,

Congrats on your new GT! SYNC 3 comes equipped with or without the built in navigation system. Please send your VIN in a PM and I can check it out for you!

Cara
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

  • image.png
    image.png
    90.6 KB · Views: 925
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
2015 Mustang owners. Any complaints so far?
Replies
3
Views
715
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Noobz347
Noobz347
S
How can I get a vehicle service (OASIS) report quickly?
Replies
4
Views
583
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
I Bleed Ford Blue
I Bleed Ford Blue
thejoe
T5 swapped 67 with clutch issues
Replies
10
Views
605
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
thejoe
thejoe
M
Attention 1996 Mystic Owners Past and Present! Need your help
Replies
0
Views
105
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MrMystic
M
S
New member from Cape Cod
Replies
6
Views
395
The Welcome Wagon
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom