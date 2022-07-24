Does anyone know how the reverse torsion spring hooks on in the trans? I've looked everywhere, read a bunch of books, and watched a bunch of build videos on YouTube but no luck. I could find schematics but nothing that shows the torsion spring let alone how it mounts. Lots of discussions about it but no pics.



I'm rebuilding my trans and don't for the life of me remember how it was mounted. Any help or tips on how it hooks up would be greatly appreciated.



Attached find pictures of how i "think" it should be mounted but it really doesn't apply any tension to the lever. It just flops from one side to the other. Does the spring coil center on the bolt post? If yes where does the other end of the spring attach to (one end is already attached on the lever)?



Would i be better off using the older style spring (the one that wraps around the rod and attaches to the case and fork)?