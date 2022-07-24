Drivetrain T-5 Reverse torsion spring.

E

Elmariachi

New Member
Jul 24, 2022
1
0
0
51
Southern California
Does anyone know how the reverse torsion spring hooks on in the trans? I've looked everywhere, read a bunch of books, and watched a bunch of build videos on YouTube but no luck. I could find schematics but nothing that shows the torsion spring let alone how it mounts. Lots of discussions about it but no pics.

I'm rebuilding my trans and don't for the life of me remember how it was mounted. Any help or tips on how it hooks up would be greatly appreciated.

Attached find pictures of how i "think" it should be mounted but it really doesn't apply any tension to the lever. It just flops from one side to the other. Does the spring coil center on the bolt post? If yes where does the other end of the spring attach to (one end is already attached on the lever)?

Would i be better off using the older style spring (the one that wraps around the rod and attaches to the case and fork)?
 

Attachments

  • 20220723_181018.jpg
    20220723_181018.jpg
    416.5 KB · Views: 4
  • 20220723_181016.jpg
    20220723_181016.jpg
    415 KB · Views: 4
  • 20220723_181014.jpg
    20220723_181014.jpg
    397.1 KB · Views: 3
  • 20220723_180945.jpg
    20220723_180945.jpg
    193.2 KB · Views: 3
  • 20220723_180951.jpg
    20220723_180951.jpg
    260.7 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
How to remove the differential from a 94 Mustang GT Coupe
Replies
0
Views
142
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
dcm0123
D
Mustang5L5
PWM Fan Control
Replies
42
Views
2K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
vristang
vristang
T
For Sale 2003 Built & turbo 2003 Mach 1 $9000 OBO - *Salvage Title* *Huge Mod list*
Replies
1
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
MattMan02GT
M
CarMichael Angelo
Build Thread 1978 Fairmont. I bet somebody back home’s thinkin’…I wonder why he don’t write..?
Replies
3K
Views
218K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
africansnowowl
Modular fox build
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
Top Bottom