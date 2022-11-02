T5 questions, replace vs rebuild

A

AnthonyA1234

Active Member
Aug 17, 2020
231
24
28
Florida
Wanted to get some of your guys opinions on the situation I’m in right now. So I have my foxbody, 1992 Mustang GT, at the shop right now getting the rear main seal replaced along with some other things. It grinds second and reverse and pops out of gear occasionally so I figured now was a good time to rebuild the tranny as well. I talked to the shop owner about it and asked him a ballpark and he told me the guy he has that he sends trannys to to get them rebuilt it’s usually around 5-600. He’s been having trouble reaching out to the guy but he finally got a price from him and he said he’s now charging 1150 and that includes labor and the usual parts that need replacing (my guy said that’s bearings and synchros). The shop owner recommended to me that we could just get a new world class t5 transmission which he told me is a more upgraded t5 than what I have right now and he could get one of those for 2 grand.

Now that I’m doing research on these “world class t5s” from what I’ve been reading I think my car already came with that from the factory. Could anyone clear this up for me?
Does anyone know anyone in the south Florida area that rebuilds transmissions so I could see if I could find someone that will do it for cheaper?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Drivetrain T5 Yoke dimensions
Replies
0
Views
164
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
T
Mustang help
Replies
1
Views
149
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
sav22rem22
Suspension Power steering pump issues
Replies
37
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
J
T-5 dilemma
Replies
6
Views
366
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
Suspension Loosening seized control arm bushing bolts
Replies
25
Views
818
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu