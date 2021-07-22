T5 swapped cars feel like factory?

Been on the hunt for a 87-93 GT 5 speed. Found several very very nice automatics for a good price, but all the manual cars have been high miles, in only ok condition and priced at 10K or above.





I know a 5 speed swap is pretty common on a fox, but how close to stock does it feel? Anyone done a really really clean install where everything works just like factory?



Or should I just keep waiting for a manual car.