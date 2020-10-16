T5 transmission question

D

Dreamevil01

New Member
Sep 19, 2020
2
0
1
44
Nebraska
Okay guys, I just installed a new throw out bearing for my clutch and now come to find out after I have been driving it for a week the clutch fork I believe came off of the pivot ball. When I installed it was kind of [email protected] to slide the pivot ball but I thought I got on and yes I headed both parts. My thinking is I need to replace both the fork and the pivot ball. Here is my question.. Can I take off the old pivot ball and install the new one without taking the bell housing off?
 

