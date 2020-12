Hey man!

Your best bet is to find a remanufactured T56. I bought a T56 with "30k miles on it" and it ended up being completely shot. All the gears were pitted and the synchros were totally garbage.



With a shop install my total price came out to around $6k to swap an AOD to a T56



Also FYI you will have the computer doing some funky things afterward, I always get an error code for the input speed sensor shaft. (mine is a 99' so it might be a little bit different)