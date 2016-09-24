The 93 Cobra Clone Build Project

I remember this like it was yesterday. It was the end of my sophomore year in high school, June of 1991. Me and some friends just finished outfitting my buddies Hyundai Elantra with a 1000w amp and speaker box with 15" Hollywood subs that took up the entire back seat. We were going to a party later that night and there was no backseat now for one of us to sit in. We called our friend Dave who said he'd pick one of us up, that would be me. I squeezed into the backseat and off we went. I remember thinking how cool the car sounded as he shifted gears, but that was nothing. We turned onto the road that led out into the woods where the party was. He mashed the pedal to the floor and I was thrown back, almost into the way back, I was thinking HOLY SH!!!!!T as we crept up to 100 down the straight away. When we stopped, I was jacked with adrenaline first thing I noticed was the wheels looked like jet engines, 5.0 on the fender. A 1987 GT solid dark blue in color and very dirty, probably why I didn't notice it much, didn't matter, I had to get one. These cars were still new and expensive to a kid delivering pizza for a living. No matter where I went all I could hear now were flowmasters. GTs, LXs, 7ups, summer series, notchbacks, convertibles, they were everywhere. It was fox body heaven. A year later is when I saw it, it was a mustang, no doubting that, something was different though. I told my parents to pull over into the dealership. I couldn't believe my eyes, a brand spanking new jet black 1993 Cobra, I almost fainted.

So yada, yada, yada, girls, marriage, kids, 2008, divorce, yada yada yada, lessons learned. I'm watching Wheeler Dealers a few weeks ago, it's the 88 GT convertible episode, my gears start turning again, I have the garage, I have the tools, I have the friends. I've helped them their firebirds, range rovers, beetles, buses, lift kits, and what nots. As I've done year after year searching for 93 Cobras, they are either too expensive or the wrong color. The me of 10 years ago would rather buy one and drive it. Now I'd prefer to just make one. Why? Because I can and want to.

All the cars I've helped restore and learned on have been pre electronics, so wiring and sensors are not my strong point, but I do have a background in electrical from my high school trade, so I understand the theory.

This project car started as a 1993 2.3L that had a wonderful life, someone babied it or it's a southern car. It has very little rust, and a couple small patches of rot on the front of the rockers, and behind the fender trim. Have Mig, will travel. A not so lucky 1990 5.0 had the body completely rot out from under it. So began the heart transplant by a motivated teenager. A third car, a 1991 was also donated for the interior color change.

I knew I could never molest a stock car, and the super modified are not my thing. I think Ford nailed it perfect the way they looked when brand new, ESPECIALLY the 93 Cobra. So when I saw this car for cheap money, I knew it was perfect to tinker with.

When I'm done the car will look just like as if I had bought that 93 right off the lot that day. It would have never seen rain or snow, but would be driven. My guess is it would be in the low 100k for miles by now. Not looking for a show car, but will be a clone of that car.

Because it a driving project car, I'm doing each part separately instead if stripping the car bare and rebuilding it, last thing it needs is to be traumatized once more. No way I could look at a dismantled mustang in my garage when it's a beautiful day out either.

First thing I'm doing is fixing all the electrical issues and trouble codes. Then I'm cleaning up the engine compartment, removing everything from the firewall and fenders, cleaning them, painting (POR15), then putting everything back neatly with custom harness mounts.

Not going to write a book every time in this thread, but post pics of before and afters as I go.

Mike
 
I want to convert my 91GT to the cobra body style pretty badly.
Be interested in your progress
 
Seat out to replace clutch cable, 6'-3 250lbs is the reason

Foot broken on drivers seat welded back.

Pcv valve wasn't even in hole, doesn't even fit anymore, grommet shrunk. New one came yesterday.

Wiring in place but not hooked up for the power seats.Lead wire with inline fuse missing from starter relay to connector at fuse panel. Fixed that, would help if the seats had the motors in them though, not just controls.

No lights on instrument cluster when just parking lights on, ok when headlights on. no lights ever on temp controls.

No idiot lights come on ever, at any point. I kind of remember seeing at least oil and battery lights come on on my other cars. This could suck to fix due to wiring mismatches. 91 dash, to 93 harness, 87/88 EEC.

Vacuum line to fuel tank missing
Gas guage goes off scale when full, is empty at half tank line. No access through trunk floor so I'm guessing tank has to drop.

That's enough to work on until the snow flies.
 

Yeah....sure....but other than that it's ready to go:jester:
 
No one chimed in about the vacuum line routing, guess nbd if it all goes back the way it was.

All my parts came in, too busy at work to put them in over last week. Did stay up late installing the new non adjustable clutch cable, which is what was wrong with clutch so I'm psyched. The quadrant has two notches, sloppy, and stiff. Neither will work. Got me a swage tool that looks like bolt cutters to crimp on a stainless steel threaded rod to end of clutch cable instead of the little bell. Now I know why the other one had one. Wife has poo pooed the garage time until bathroom is finished. Next week, have all winter.

Read many posts on the fuel gauge issues. Happened to find the yellow/white wire right under the seat that's out. So I'm going to do the resistor test from right there, see if it works.
 
No connections for temperature control lighting, made my own. Mickey Mouse has arrived.

Only getting codes 10 & 11 now, all electrical is fixed, or identified the faults, all lights work. I'm throwing in the towel on the idiot lights issue unless someone with more experience knows what's going on. I'm guessing with three different cars put together this will be a problem, more time than I want to spend chasing it. I usually know when something is wrong long before light comes in anyway, jinxed now. Just waiting on parts.
 

All my parts just came in from LMR, sending unit, head light switch with connector, and a bunch of stock electrical that were worn out. Man you can go crazy on that site. My wish list is long, all for after paint, headlights, weatherstripping, etc. So everything is off the fenders and firewall, all tied back. Started prepping for the POR15 of the front end. All new wire looms and vacuum tubes to follow. Fuel lines not so hot in wheel well, look like they're about to burst. Save that for winter with the suspension.

My grandfather used to paint the undercarriage of all his vehicle's with used engine oil. I did the same to my F150 three years ago, four times over that year. Everything is still black and rust free. I filled the doors and rocker panels, coated the front fenders on the inside, took the bed off, still a grimy film of oil on everything. No rust after three winters. No way is this car driving on salty roads, so it's getting the oil bath also underneath and in the hidden rust traps. As good as POR15 is, oil does the same thing, prevents rust and is far easier to apply. Time to put car back together, get some new tires and drive it.
 
My grandfather did the same. He lived in iowa with tough winters and lots of salt spread on the streets. It does work.

I could spend my way into divorce court on LMR myself. truthfully, if my wife finds out how much i already spent there, i might get to see a judge anyhow. Or she might after she kills me!:eek:

POR 15 comes in different gloss levels btw. The glossy is fairly nice, though i have it buried underneath undercoating.
 
Ewwwww.....Purposely spraying used engine oil under the car so the it will stay "new looking"?

New cars didn't come with the undercarriage coated in filthy oil.

I guess that's comparable to my dad's obsession with seat covers on the family's 62 Nova. Always said that he was "protecting the seats". Problem was,...the only person that got to benefit from his obsessive behavior was the guy that removed the plaid seat covers to reveal a pristine red vinyl bench seat under after he bought it.
Or my Grandma with her clear plastic furniture covers,.....everybody had to sit on that clammy, sticky, weird sounding plastic so that the actual fabric (that nobody ever sat on) would remain like new.

What's the point? Covering the floor in oil so that it wont rust makes for one nasty clutch replacement when/if that will ever need to be done. The oil attracts dirt,..the whole mess turns to fungoo....nobody want's to slide under the car....yuck.
As stated, you never intend to drive the car in the snow, so it'll never see salt. No salt, no rust. Clean floor,..problem solved.

It makes sense for the daily driver that has to go through an Iowa winter, but save your project car from the slime.
 
I'm tellin her
 
You must be from the south, oh you really are. They put so much flipping road salt on the roads in Massachusetts that it still is in all the cracks mixing with the summer rain. Working on grimy oily rusty cars is all I know. I've been to Vegas, seen the Pontiacs and Oldsmobiles still driving around. Those cars do not exist up here anymore, neither are old Fords. There's no such thing as a 15+ year old daily driver unless it's coated in oil. POR15 untouched would succumb to New England winters eventually. Once the oily dirty film gets on everything, it's never going anywhere until that car is in the crusher.
 
Im not from the south. I live here. i know plenty about a midwestern winter, i was born in Omaha.

there is still no way in hell id coat the bottom of a project car in sludge. if you dont want it to rust, why not park it, and buy a beater?
 
Fact is, Mike just so happens to have a beater for sale right now.

Coincidence? :scratch:I think not!:fight:
 
