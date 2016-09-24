The 93 Cobra Clone Build Project

I remember this like it was yesterday. It was the end of my sophomore year in high school, June of 1991. Me and some friends just finished outfitting my buddies Hyundai Elantra with a 1000w amp and speaker box with 15" Hollywood subs that took up the entire back seat. We were going to a party later that night and there was no backseat now for one of us to sit in. We called our friend Dave who said he'd pick one of us up, that would be me. I squeezed into the backseat and off we went. I remember thinking how cool the car sounded as he shifted gears, but that was nothing. We turned onto the road that led out into the woods where the party was. He mashed the pedal to the floor and I was thrown back, almost into the way back, I was thinking HOLY SH!!!!!T as we crept up to 100 down the straight away. When we stopped, I was jacked with adrenaline first thing I noticed was the wheels looked like jet engines, 5.0 on the fender. A 1987 GT solid dark blue in color and very dirty, probably why I didn't notice it much, didn't matter, I had to get one. These cars were still new and expensive to a kid delivering pizza for a living. No matter where I went all I could hear now were flowmasters. GTs, LXs, 7ups, summer series, notchbacks, convertibles, they were everywhere. It was fox body heaven. A year later is when I saw it, it was a mustang, no doubting that, something was different though. I told my parents to pull over into the dealership. I couldn't believe my eyes, a brand spanking new jet black 1993 Cobra, I almost fainted.



So yada, yada, yada, girls, marriage, kids, 2008, divorce, yada yada yada, lessons learned. I'm watching Wheeler Dealers a few weeks ago, it's the 88 GT convertible episode, my gears start turning again, I have the garage, I have the tools, I have the friends. I've helped them their firebirds, range rovers, beetles, buses, lift kits, and what nots. As I've done year after year searching for 93 Cobras, they are either too expensive or the wrong color. The me of 10 years ago would rather buy one and drive it. Now I'd prefer to just make one. Why? Because I can and want to.



All the cars I've helped restore and learned on have been pre electronics, so wiring and sensors are not my strong point, but I do have a background in electrical from my high school trade, so I understand the theory.



This project car started as a 1993 2.3L that had a wonderful life, someone babied it or it's a southern car. It has very little rust, and a couple small patches of rot on the front of the rockers, and behind the fender trim. Have Mig, will travel. A not so lucky 1990 5.0 had the body completely rot out from under it. So began the heart transplant by a motivated teenager. A third car, a 1991 was also donated for the interior color change.



I knew I could never molest a stock car, and the super modified are not my thing. I think Ford nailed it perfect the way they looked when brand new, ESPECIALLY the 93 Cobra. So when I saw this car for cheap money, I knew it was perfect to tinker with.



When I'm done the car will look just like as if I had bought that 93 right off the lot that day. It would have never seen rain or snow, but would be driven. My guess is it would be in the low 100k for miles by now. Not looking for a show car, but will be a clone of that car.



Because it a driving project car, I'm doing each part separately instead if stripping the car bare and rebuilding it, last thing it needs is to be traumatized once more. No way I could look at a dismantled mustang in my garage when it's a beautiful day out either.



First thing I'm doing is fixing all the electrical issues and trouble codes. Then I'm cleaning up the engine compartment, removing everything from the firewall and fenders, cleaning them, painting (POR15), then putting everything back neatly with custom harness mounts.



Not going to write a book every time in this thread, but post pics of before and afters as I go.



Mike