The O'l "Hello, Happy to be here."

Welp,

I am happy to be here, actually. My tuner suggested I create an account here, so I did.

I have an 88 Foxbody with the desire to go FAST!

But, not the 1000 HP in a straight line fast

OR the kick the rear out as long as possible fast
BUT Thee...

"A MUSTANG TAKING CORNERS LIKE A BEEMER?????
FAST!

I have a 302 motor with E303 cams and aluminum heads. Everything else is stock.

I plan on getting every bit of power out of her NA before going TURBO. (I want to supercharge her, but not very many options to choose from...)

I'm going to do long tube headers and a custom exhaust soon after I swap for an IRS and K-members from MMS.

At this point, I am clueless about what to do next since I am new to car building and motors.

Any advice Will be so appreciated!

PS If you have swapped for an IRS< Please hit me up. I want to know all I can about this set up before I break something.
 

