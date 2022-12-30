This Makes me Think Turbo Coupe RestoMod

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
33,723
15,416
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
It won't be for everybody but keep in mind you could use a big aluminum Windsor head instead :O_o:



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wi7S5oHXL8c&ab_channel=AutomotiveAntics


Jeeze... I'd drop this into a Granada without a second thought! :rlaugh:

1672367867622.png


Just cam across this Ghia 3.0 coupe. Didn't even know there was such a thing :oops:
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Electrical Can't find issue with starter. Tried everything I can think of.
Replies
2
Views
719
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
utikid01
U
gearhead77
89 (and prior) convertible sidewall speakers.
Replies
0
Views
3K
Mustang Sound & Shine All
gearhead77
gearhead77
J
  • Locked
SOLD '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker
Replies
15
Views
6K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Jer
J
DarkoStoj
  • Locked
Expired 2000 Mustang Saleen Roller Setup For Ls/4l80e With 1000+hp Turbo Kit
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
DarkoStoj
DarkoStoj
Selling01gt
  • Locked
Expired 2001 Mustang Gt Project Car For Sale
Replies
1
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Selling01gt
Selling01gt
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu