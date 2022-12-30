This Makes me Think Turbo Coupe RestoMod

Noobz347
It won't be for everybody but keep in mind you could use a big aluminum Windsor head instead
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wi7S5oHXL8c&ab_channel=AutomotiveAntics
Jeeze... I'd drop this into a Granada without a second thought!
Just cam across this Ghia 3.0 coupe. Didn't even know there was such a thing
