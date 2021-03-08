Ticking noise?

krazedstang

krazedstang

10 Year Member
Mar 23, 2009
653
277
104
Streamwood
This is my 97 GT, This ticking noise started last year and has gotten worse. Over the winter I replaced the lash adjusters as well as the rockers, I can't seem to find an exhaust leak either but I'm not ruling that out. Any ideas on what it could be? Possibly valve springs? This does have a PI swap that my friend did whom I bought this car from. He did replace the camshafts and springs with ones from Comp Cams

View: https://youtu.be/CmGbsJZFHoQ
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Steering Clunking/pop noise
Replies
2
Views
449
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dullgamble
D
K
Strange ticking noise
Replies
17
Views
934
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
F
Engine Lifter Replacement (W/ heads off) questions
Replies
1
Views
432
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
trlps_
Clanking rattling front end noise 02' Mustang GT
Replies
0
Views
369
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
trlps_
trlps_
sams93gt
Engine Valvetrain help please!!
Replies
10
Views
918
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sams93gt
sams93gt
Top Bottom