This is my 97 GT, This ticking noise started last year and has gotten worse. Over the winter I replaced the lash adjusters as well as the rockers, I can't seem to find an exhaust leak either but I'm not ruling that out. Any ideas on what it could be? Possibly valve springs? This does have a PI swap that my friend did whom I bought this car from. He did replace the camshafts and springs with ones from Comp Cams