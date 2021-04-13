Hello, I have been having some timing issues with my 1994 mustang gt.



When I first got the car it had issues with starting, specifically hot starts, this lead me to believe the timing was too far advanced so I went to check it. To my surprise the timing was set at 34* BTDC which seemed impossible. I checked that I was indeed on the number one plug wire and the timing advance on my timing light was indeed set to 0* but to no avail. I got another timing light and the same thing. As a temporary fix I retarded the timing 2* and that helped somewhat with cold starts but the hot starts were still rough, so I did another 2*.



As I was checking the timing a friend of mine told me to check it at around 2000rpm which I did, however I noticed that from idle to approximately 3000 rpm there was no change in the timing.



Is there an issue with the timing advance? Maybe the distributer is out of line by a tooth or so? (Attached is am image of the distributer with the timing light attached to what is definitely the number 1 plug wire as confirmed by tracing it back to the engine itself)





I am still very new to engine work, being as this is my first project car and was wondering where to go from here.