Timing, tfi module hitting my water out let

Hello guys new here. I have a 90 fox and after installing my vortech I had to get my car back into time. So I got my number one cylinder at tdc and my balancer at 0. Once I stabbed my distributor in it left my rotted pointing to the 1 o’clock position I made sure the cap was also in the right location with rotter. Problem is when I get my engine to advance timing at 10 degrees it leaves my tfi module hitting my water out let. My distributor maxed out. So I tryed several ways to relocate the distributor but when I do my distributor ends up to far back and now my fuel rail won’t let it advance. Not sure what to do has anyone gone through this before. I appreciate you guys. Thanks
 

Lift the dist up far enough to move the rotor over one tooth clockwise. That will allow you to rotate the dist body slightly counterclockwise.
 
