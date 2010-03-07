tko 600 or t56 swap and whats involved?

did alot of looking when I bought my transmission and wound up buying a vipert56. I bought it because it was rated for 660FT# and had a .50 6th gear. The other t56 you see advertised in summit are only rated for around 400 horse and have a final gear that is close to a t5 no real drop in rpms in overdrive. I ran my t56 with 4.10 gears when its NA but i swap to a 3.27 when I have my turbo on so it makes my 6th gear kind of a waste. I could have run the tko600, but I didn't know at the time I would be running a 3.27 gear with my turbo. I like the tko600. some people say they are notchy to shift, but they are not bad. Either way you will need a 26 spline clutch for either one. I paid about 4000.00 bucks by the time I got my D&D viperspec in the car. kit,new clutch, changing the exhaust to fit, pro 5.0 shifter for it... My buddy got a used tko600 with everything he need to put it in for 1500.00 I have come across a few that are being sold for around that. Other wise I had sold my tremec 3550 as a kit with every thing bellhousing, clutch, drive shaft, shifter pro 5.0, crossmember for $1000.00 when I swaped and have seen 3550s for around that price in the classifieds.