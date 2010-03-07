tko 600 or t56 swap and whats involved?

90_Red_LX
Member
-
- Sep 29, 2003
-
- 668
-
- 4
-
- 19
-
- 32
The t5 in the car finally grenaded, and I'm tired of rebuilding it. Damage check is gonna be done here in the next couple hours, but unless I can cheap rebuild it with my parts in stock the cars gonna be down for a bit. The t5 just isn't taking me or the motor well at all. I was curious as whats involved in a tko 600 or t56 swap? Any welding or modification for a crossmember, or can I just buy another one that can fit in the factory mounting holes? I know a new bellhousing is in order, but I assume a 302 and 351w bellhousings can interchange. This may turn into a parting out of my motor and a 408 build, dunno yet. But for now I'm just curious whats involved with each swap, and which would you prefer? Would the extra 6th gear be worth the extra weight and parasitic losses vs a tko? I like to powershift so I need a good one. Thanks.