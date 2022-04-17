TKX magnetic VSS Calibration

I swapped to a TKX this last week on my 96 Cobra and I tried plugging directly into the magnetic pickup VSS that comes on the transmission since it was the same connector. I didn't think it'd be accurate but it's reading like 120mph at 35 actual so is there a way to calibrate off the magnetic VSS or should I swap in the gear driven VSS that was on my T45? I swapped gears from 3.31, to 3.73's also so either way I have to calibrate. Would love to just use the one that came with the TKX and yes I do have a tune but it's a chip so I'd have to get back out to the dyno tuner in order to have it changed.

Will a speed cal work for this or is the magnetic pickup too far out of range?
 

