Torque Converter identification

Hello all!
I’m installing my built C4 into my 90 GT and I’m looking to identify the torque converter that came with it.
I bought this transmission from a long time family friend who had it built but then ended up going a different direction.
I have all the paperwork for everything except the torque converter. I have no idea what it is, or what the stall is. All it has on it is one number stamped on the side:
6386M.
any ideas?
thanks
