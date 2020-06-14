Torque Converter identification

Hello all!



I’m installing my built C4 into my 90 GT and I’m looking to identify the torque converter that came with it.



I bought this transmission from a long time family friend who had it built but then ended up going a different direction.



I have all the paperwork for everything except the torque converter. I have no idea what it is, or what the stall is. All it has on it is one number stamped on the side:



6386M.



any ideas?



thanks