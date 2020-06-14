Torque Converter identification

Justin87

Justin87

Active Member
Aug 7, 2017
74
26
38
32
Hello all!

I’m installing my built C4 into my 90 GT and I’m looking to identify the torque converter that came with it.

I bought this transmission from a long time family friend who had it built but then ended up going a different direction.

I have all the paperwork for everything except the torque converter. I have no idea what it is, or what the stall is. All it has on it is one number stamped on the side:

6386M.

any ideas?

thanks
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Help Choosing a Torque Converter Aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
marcelo Fox Torque converter for AOD trans 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
S New Engine, Flexplate, Torque Converter (flex plate noise). SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
C 2000 Mustang - Which torque converter do I need? (Still learning) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M 2008 mustang v6 auto torque converter replacement 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
D Engine intermitent problem with stalling and torque converter locking up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J 1988 Torque converter lock-up? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
D Fox Torque converter suggestion 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
S 1970 mustang - torque converter won’t mate to flywheel Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
D 2002 GT - Need Help Choosing Torque Converter SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Mstng93SSP Fox How Do I Get Torque Converter Seal Out 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
D Torque Converter Nuts How Do I Tighten???? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S New Member Stock 1997 Svt Cobra Convertible - Low End Na Torque Mods With Roots Later.. SVT Tech Forum 0
Nathaniel Donnelly Tranny Or Torque Converter? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
H Help With Torque Converter Selection, Please. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Mstng93SSP Torque Converter Opinion Aod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
IH8BOWTIES Torque Converter Question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
MLee23 Fox Aod W/ Crane 444225 Cam - Need Help Choosing Torque Converter!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J Dirty Dog Performance Torque Converter Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
DM87GT Bad Torque Converter 87' Mustang Gt W/aod? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
timjimmy Drivetrain Torque Converter Install 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
B Where To Get A C4 Torque Converter And Bell Housing 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
timjimmy Drivetrain Torque Converter Flush 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
H Torque Converter 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
I Expired 10" Tci Aod Torque Converter, And 10" Performance Automatic C4 Torque Converter Drivetrain Parts 0
M66 Expired B&m Torque Converter For Early C4 Drivetrain Parts 0
ratio411 What torque converter should I be using with E303? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
crane550 Choosing torque converter Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Falcon79 Drivetrain Fti Street Brawler Torque Converters Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
95Vert383AOD Drivetrain Who Makes A Good Torque Converter? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
95Vert383AOD Drivetrain Where To Get A Quality Torque Converter? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
M Expired Fs: Tci Streetfighter Torque Converter (05-09) & Sfi Flexplate Package Drivetrain Parts 1
Wolfz96GT Changing a torque converter on a 1996 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
nito88stang Fox Mustang Parts - Edge Racing Torque Converter and more Drivetrain Parts 6
94stangfan Torque converter change 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
90lxwhite torque converter not locking (i think) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Fabbed4d88 Torque Converter selection for quick Explorer Other Auto Tech 1
B Torque converter Drivetrain Parts 0
L P.I. 3200 torque converter 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
S torque converter into a transmission 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
C '66 Convertible Floor, Torque Box, & Rocker Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
S Torque Converter Upgrade Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
garystocker no new C4 torque converters available? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
garystocker C4 rebuild needed...can I reuse torque converter? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
J 66 C4 with small block bell and torque converter Drivetrain Parts 0
N Installing stock torque converter, 2 or 3 clicks? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Torque Converter? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Angel_Of_Deth 2010 GT - Torque Converter Failure 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
P Recommendation on Good Torque Converter Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
N What is a good quality Torque converter?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom